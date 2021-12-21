Joyce Little Collins, 89, of Karnak, passed away at 9:45 p.m. Sunday, December 19, 2021 at the Southgate Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Metropolis.

Joyce was born March 8, 1932 in Karnak. She was a graduate of the Karnak High School. Joyce was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Karnak. Joyce loved spending time with her family and especially going on country drives with her husband Jimmy. She had retired from Massac Memorial Hospital in Metropolis from the admissions department.

Joyce is survived by one daughter, April Lilly of Mount Vernon, Illinois; grandson, Anthony and Lori Jones of Grand Chain; two granddaughters, Johna Lilly of Mount Vernon, Illinois and Bertha Reed of Marion, Illinois; eight great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, James “Jimmy” Collins; an infant son, Anthony Collins; her parents, Ruby and Lona Canada Little; sister, Florence Slagle; brother, Talmadge little.

Gaveside funeral services honoring the life of Mrs. Joyce little Collins will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at the Lower Salem Cemetery in rural Massac County. Rev. Steve Heisner will be officiating. All family and friends have been asked to gather at the cemetery.

To leave a condolence or share a memory with the family, you can also visit our website at www.wilsonfuneralhome1928.com

Wilson Funeral Home in Karnak has been entrusted with the arrangements.