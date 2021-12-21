Bro. Johnny Warren, age 58, of Marion, passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 2:38 p.m. at Barnes Jewish Hospital.

He was born on January 2, 1963 to Elige and Lois (Robertson) Warren in Cairo.

Johnny attended school in Dongola. He then went in to business with his family working in tower construction and painting. Johnny then became a flooring contractor and a Baptist Minister. He specialized in epoxy flooring and coating. His work was known all over the United States.

Survivors include wife, Lisa; four children, Jennifer Stafford (Mat Wiseman) Nicole Johnson, Misty Johnson (Chris Macovey), and Sammy Johnson (James Macovey); four grandchildren, Jaden Wiseman, Levi Stafford, Cas Stafford, and Crowley Kostansek; nine brothers and sisters, Darrell (Pearl) Warren, Clint (Shirley) Warren, Deloris (Woody) Martin, Link (Cathy) Warren, Shirley (James) Dunn, Danny (Jane) Warren, Rick Warren (Scarlett), Terry (Darlene) Warren, and Tim (Teresa) Warren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Buddy Warren.

A pass through viewing will be Wednesday, December 29, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Crain Funeral Home in Anna. Graveside service will be on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at Friendship Cemetery with Bro. Ken Wilson officiating. The funeral service will be live streamed on the Crain Funeral Home Facebook page.

It is the family’s request that mask be worn.

Crain Funeral Home in Anna-Jonesboro has been entrusted with arrangements.

