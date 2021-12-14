Jeff Mowery, 65, of Olmsted, passed away at 11:55 p.m. Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at the Fountain Blue Lodge Nursing Facility in Cape Girardeau, MO.

Jeff was born may 10, 1956 in Cairo, Illinois, the son of Bruce and Kathryn Mowery. He attended St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Olmsted.

He is survived by a niece, Janice Mowery Helton of Olmsted; nephew, Dan Mowery of Anna; a great niece, Emily Holst of Marion.

Jeff was preceded in the death by his parents; his brother, David Mowery on February 20, 2019; his uncle, Oliver J Taake Jr (OJ) on August 28, 2021.

Graveside memorial services honoring the life of Mr. Jeff Mowery will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, December 17, 2021 at the Green Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Villa Ridge. Rev. Mike Sharp will be officiating. Everyone is asked to gather at the cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home in Karnak.