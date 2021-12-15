James Edward “Jim” King, age 91 of Joppa, Illinois was called home on December 14, 2021 at approximately 7:20 a.m. He was surrounded by his loving family in the comfort of his own home. He was born December 16, 1929 in Metropolis, Illinois. He was a 1947 graduate of Joppa High School. He joined the Marine Corp and served in the Korean War. He then returned to the Joppa Community where he became employed by Electric Energy Inc. until his retirement.

He was a member of First Baptist Church in Metropolis. He was of the Christian faith and loved his Lord. He never doubted his final destination. It was very important to him that all had the gift of salvation. He was a loving husband to his wife of 66 years, Pearl Rinehart King, who survives. He was also a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is also survived by his daughters, Kathryn King of Joppa, Illinois and Patricia (Ernie) Henshaw of Vienna, Illinois. Four grandchildren, Lee (Lisa) Miller of Vienna, Illinois, Sarah (Todd) Tripp of Goreville, Illinois, Ashley Henshaw of Sandy Springs, Georgia, and Austin Henshaw of Carterville, Illinois. Four great-granddaughters, Larrah and Lennah Miller and Ellie and Evie Tripp. He is also survived by his sister, Margaret (Tom) Black of Villa Grove, Illinois, his brother, Frank King of Texas, and several other bonus brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews. He was especially close to his brother Bob and sisters Ethel and Margaret. They had a lifelong bond that was very dear to his heart.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest King and Ella Louise Story. Two daughters, Sandra Sue and Kelly Ann. Brother, Robert “Bob” King and sister, Ethel Harville. He was also preceded in death by several other bonus brothers and sisters.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home in Metropolis, Illinois on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 2 p.m. with Ernie Henshaw officiating, interment will follow at Hillerman Baptist Church Cemetery in Massac County. Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. prior the service.

A special thank you to Mercy Hospice, especially Brooke, for their loving care and support for the family during this difficult time.

Memorials may be made in Jim’s name to the Mayfield Kentucky Disaster Relief Fund, c/o FNB Bank, P.O. Box 369, Mayfield, Kentucky 42066.

Pallbearers will be Lee Miller, Austin Henshaw, Todd Tripp, Robert King, Tommy Black, and Bubby Lowery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com