Iva L. McHugh, age 94 years, a resident of Carrier Mills and a former resident of Vienna, Illinois passed away Wednesday evening, December 15, 2021, at 8:50 PM at the Carrier Mills Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Iva was born August 9, 1927 at Belknap, Illinois. She was the youngest of nine children born to William Florance Canada and Martha Anne (Bost) Canada.

On February 12, 1946, Iva was united in marriage to James Raleigh McHugh in Johnson County Illinois. He preceded in death on April 18, 1985.

Iva is survived by: her sons – Gene (Rosetta) McHugh of Martinton, Illinois and Gary (Kathy) McHugh of Carrier Mills, Illinois; her granddaughters – Leslie McHugh, Stacy (Paul) Lundmark and Kendra McHugh; her great grandchildren – Patrick McHugh, Katelynn McHugh, Riley Lundmark and Alanna Lundmark; a granddaughter-in-law – Jennifer McHugh; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, Iva was preceded in death by: 2 grandsons – Duane McHugh and Troy McHugh; her siblings – Madge Canada Felker, Amy Canada Fisher, William Martin Canada, Mary Canada Cheek, James Melvin Canada, Emily Canada Taylor, Ralph Canada and her twin sister – Eva Canada Brimm.

Iva began working in the Dietary Department of the Manteno State Hospital in 1964. In 1985, she and Raleigh returned to Southern Illinois to make their residence. Iva transferred her employment to the Anna State Hospital (Choate Mental Health Center), where she worked until her retirement.

Iva was a devoted member of the Faith Harvest Assembly Church in Vienna, where she was involved in the women’s ministry.

Iva enjoyed making many types of crafts. She was a skilled seamstress, made handcrafted crochet items, doilies, quilts, and doll clothing to the delight of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a wonderful baker and is remembered fondly for her holiday peanut brittle.

Funeral services will be held Sunday afternoon, December 19, 2021, at 2 PM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Pastor Richard Swiney will officiate.

Burial will be in the Vienna Fraternal Cemetery.

Visitation will be conducted Sunday afternoon, December 19, 2021, from 1 PM – 2 PM at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Faith Harvest Assembly, P.O. Box 565, Vienna, Illinois 62995.