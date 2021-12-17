Sunday, December 19, 2021

Emma Wells of Cypress Performs in Nationally-Televised Production

December 17, 2021 News Leave a comment

Emma Wells, of Cypress, joined nearly 650 Belmont University students and faculty in the performance of this year’s “Christmas at Belmont,” set to air on PBS for 19th straight holiday season.

“Christmas at Belmont” premieres Monday, Dec. 20, at 8 p.m. on NPT and PBS stations across the country, with encore broadcasts on NPT Christmas night (Saturday, Dec. 25) at 9:30 p.m. Check local listings for additional broadcast times. This year’s performance of “Christmas at Belmont” promises an array of traditional carols, classical masterworks and seasonal favorites in addition to selections from Belmont alumnus Josh Turner’s new Christmas album.

Produced by Nashville Public Television (NPT), “Christmas at Belmont” was taped live for the first time in the newly opened Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on the University’s campus. “Christmas at Belmont” is underwritten in part by presenting sponsor Tyson Foods.

Check Also

City of Vienna to Dedicate Bench in Memory of Mayor Jon

This Saturday, September 18, at noon, the City of Vienna is set to dedicate a …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Copyright © 2021 The Vienna Times & Goreville Gazette, H&R Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.