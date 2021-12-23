Dennis Sherman Newbold, Jr., age 74, a resident of Inverness, Florida, and a former resident of Highland, Indiana, passed away of a heart attack, November 25, 2021, at 11:55 a.m., at his home.
Denny was born in East Chicago, Lake County, Indiana, August 25, 1947, to Dennis Sherman Newbold, Sr. and Georgia (Little) Newbold.
On January 2,1969, Denny was United in marriage to Joy Fay Emery at Crown Point, Indiana. Two sons, Brent and Paul, were born to this marriage.
Denny is survived by: his sons, Brent Jason (wife, Laura Arington) Newbold of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Paul Daniel Newbold of New Burnside, Illinois; his sister, Iva Belle Pruett of Overland Park, Kansas.
In addition to his parents Denny was preceded in death by: his sister, Kathy Newbold; his maternal grandparents, Job and Iva (Struchom) Little of Missouri; his paternal grandparents, Anderson and Belle (Tanner) Newbold, of the Birdwell Community in Johnson County, Illinois.
Denny began working at Inland Steel at Indiana Harbor, East Chicago, Indiana, on his eighteenth birthday and retired from there after thirty years. He rose through the ranks and was the company manager of the eighty inch hot strip, and was an expert at rolling steel into coils. He was recognized by Inland Steel as an innovator of speed and efficiency techniques and safety improvements. Denny served in the U.S. Army in Germany during the Vietnam era and was honorably discharged in October, 1968.
Denny enjoyed buying new, limited-edition vehicles and keeping them in excellent condition. He loved his retirement property and worked tirelessly.
A memorial in Denny’s memory will be located at the Newbold Cemetery, on the family farm, in the Birdwell Community of Johnson County, Illinois, near New Burnside.