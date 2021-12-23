Dennis Sherman Newbold

On January 2,1969, Denny was United in marriage to Joy Fay Emery at Crown Point, Indiana. Two sons, Brent and Paul, were born to this marriage.

Denny is survived by: his sons, Brent Jason (wife, Laura Arington) Newbold of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Paul Daniel Newbold of New Burnside, Illinois; his sister, Iva Belle Pruett of Overland Park, Kansas.

In addition to his parents Denny was preceded in death by: his sister, Kathy Newbold; his maternal grandparents, Job and Iva (Struchom) Little of Missouri; his paternal grandparents, Anderson and Belle (Tanner) Newbold, of the Birdwell Community in Johnson County, Illinois.