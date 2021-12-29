Clara Faye Perry, age 90 years, a resident of rural Goreville, Illinois, passed away Monday evening, December 27, 2021, at 6:10 PM at her home. At the time of her passing, Clara Faye was surrounded by members of her loving family.

Clara Faye was born March 31, 1931 in Johnson County Illinois. She was the eldest of six children born to Lester Webb and Golda (Billingsley) Webb.

On September 14, 1946, Clara Faye was united in marriage to Ernest Perry in Johnson County Illinois. He preceded her in death on September 24, 2005.

Clara Faye is survived by: her children – Lamona Jeanie Flick, Brenda Lingle, and Gary L. Perry all of Goreville; 7 grandchildren – Gary (Lynn) Pritchett, Kim Delgado, Steve (Stephanie) Pritchett, Amy (Dave) Perry-Duringer, Tammy (Jim) Miller, Bill (Pam) Elliott, and Dusty (Kim) Lingle; 11 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; her siblings – Jerry Webb of Hampshire, Marietta (Fred) Kilmer of Goreville, and Roger Webb of Dongola; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many dear friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, Clara Faye was preceded in death by: a son-in-law – Kenny Flick, a brother – Herman Webb, and a sister – Daphene Sullivan.

Clara Faye was employed for over 30 years as a seamstress at Smoller Brothers in Herrin, Illinois prior to her retirement. She was a devoted homemaker and loved gardening. Clara Faye is fondly remembered as an excellent cook and baker. She was renowned for her chicken and dumplings, blackberry cobblers, and red velvet cakes. Her red velvet cakes were highly sought after at fundraising benefit auctions and have been known to sell for as much as five hundred dollars.

Clara Faye was a faithful member of the Pentecostals of Lick Creek Church. She served for over 50 years as the church treasurer and was active in the ladies ministries.

A service honoring the life of Clara Faye Perry will be conducted Friday morning, December 31, 2021, at 11 AM at the Pentecostals of Lick Creek, 1275 North Lick Creek Road, Buncombe, Illinois.

Pastor Kenny Perry and Pastor Cecil Sullivan will officiate.

Burial will be in the Busby Chapel Cemetery south of Goreville.

Visitation will be held Thursday evening, December 30, 2021, from 5 PM – 8 PM at

The Pentecostals of Lick Creek Church.

Memorials may be made to the Heather Harper Treat Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 98, Vienna, IL 62995.

To share a memory of Clara Faye or to leave an online message of condolence for her family, please visit www.baileyfh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.