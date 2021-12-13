Charles Frederick Dickson, 89, a resident of Vienna, Illinois, passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021 at 8:15 p.m. at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

Charles was born March 28, 1932 at the family home in Grand Tower, Illinois. He was the son of Wesley L. Dickson and Mary (McDonald) Dickson. On April 13, 1957, Charles was united in marriage to Lula E. Smith at the New Hope Baptist Church. She survives.

Other survivors include: 3 children – Lou Ann (her husband, Billy) Hiatt of Vienna, Illinois and Mary (her husband, Rick) King of Vienna, Illinois and Edna (her husband, Mark) Bundren of Vienna, Illinios; grandchildren – Stacy (her husband, Jason) Simpson of Vienna, Illinois and Nathan (his wife, Kathryn) Hiatt of Vienna, Illinois and Dereck (his wife, Kendra) King of Goreville, Illinois and Kara (her husband, Ryan) Hudson of Carterville, Illinois and Taylor Bundren of Valparaiso, Indiana and Haley Bundren of Vienna, Illinois and Nelson Bundren of Vienna, Illinois and Harold Bundren of Vienna, Illinois: 9 Great Grandchildren – Tracy, Carmen, Jackson, Charlie, Hayden, Eli Charles, Braxton, Asher, and Ryden.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Wesley and Mary Dickson.

Charles was a U.S. Army veteran. He served honorably during the Korean War. Charles was a 1950 graduate of Grand Tower High School. He then received his Associate Degree in Science from Paducah Community College. Charles was employed by EEI as a Lab Tech. Charles was a member of the Vienna First Baptist Church and a member of the Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed spending time with and spoiling his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He loved the outdoors and going hunting or fishing. He was also an avid St. Louis Cardinals and S.I.U. sports fan.

Graveside services honoring the life of Charles Dickson will be conducted Monday afternoon, December 13, 2021, at 2:30 PM at New Hope Cemetery, Belknap, Illinois. Son-In-Law Mark Bundren and Rev. Eric Lam will conduct the services. Military graveside rites will be accorded. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 5 Schiber Port, Suite C, Maryville, Illinois 62062. To share a memory of Charles or to leave an online message of condolence for his family, please visit www.baileyfh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home, Vienna, Illinois.