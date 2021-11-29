William J. “Willy” Bach, age 56 years, a resident of New Burnside, Illinois, passed away Saturday morning, November 27, 2021, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.

Willy was born December 15, 1964 in Belleville, Illinois. He was the son of Elmer and Patricia (Harmann) Bach.

Willy is survived by: his lifelong companion – Barbara Nance of New Burnside; children – Jessica (Michael) Cardinal of New Burnside, Justin Nance of New Burnside, Jacob (Hannah Green) Bach of Fort Campbell, Kentucky, James Bach of New Burnside, Michael (Heather) Sims of Metropolis, and Shawn (Ashley) Nance of Gilbertsville, Kentucky; 15 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; a brother – Anthony “Tony” (Denise) Bach of Waterloo, a sister-in-law – Tracy Bach of Waterloo, as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and many friends. Willy also leaves his beloved dog “Ellie Mae.”

In addition to his parents, Willy was preceded in death by a brother, Elmer “E.J.” Bach, Jr.

Willy was a graduate of Belleville East High School. He was a member of the Floor Layers Union # 1310 in St. Louis, Missouri. Willy also worked as an automotive mechanic. He had formerly been employed by Cagle Tire and Wheel in Vienna as well as operating his own auto mechanic shop, Next Door Auto, in New Burnside.

Willy was honored to serve as a volunteer for the Johnson Co. E.S.D.A. (Emergency Services Disaster Agency).

Willy was of the Catholic faith.

In his spare time, Willy enjoyed a variety of outdoor activities such as hunting, fishing, and mushroom hunting. He also had raced stock cars.

A service honoring the life of Willy Bach will be conducted Saturday afternoon, December 4, 2021, at 1 PM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Pastor Bill Schell will officiate. Burial will be in the Wise-Robinson Cemetery, north of Ozark.

Visitation will be held Friday, December 3, 2021, from 4 PM – 8 PM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.

Memorials may be made to the Johnson County E.S.D.A., c/o the Johnson Co. Treasurer’s Office, P.O. Box 38, Vienna, IL 62995. Please memo “Willy Bach memorial” on your donation check.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.