Stephen Guy Bellamy, age 69 years, a resident of Vienna, Illinois, passed away peacefully Sunday evening, October 31, 2021, at 9:45 PM at his home.

Steve was born November 20, 1951 in Carbondale, Illinois. He was the son of Guy and Marjorie (Howell) Bellamy.

On August 3, 1984, Steve was united in marriage to Betty Merriman in Jonesboro, Illinois. She survives.

Other survivors include: a son – Matthew Bellamy of Evansville, Indiana; stepchildren – Tracey (Charles) Thomas of Dongola, Illinois, Michael Kerley of Dongola, Illinois, and Angela Kerley of Raleigh, North Carolina; 6 grandchildren – Christopher Sullens, Jessica Rothstein, Brandon Sullens, Brian Sullens, Cayden Covarrubias, and Mariah Gilbert; 8 great grandchildren; and a special cousin Tom (Amanda) Benton.

In addition to his parents, Steve was preceded in death by his brother – David Bellamy.

Steve was a 1969 graduate of Vienna High School. He earned an associate degree in science from Shawnee Community College. Steve was employed by his family’s business, Bellamy Florist and Greenhouse. Later, he worked at Ferne Clyffe State Park. Steve began his career with the Illinois Department of Corrections at the Vienna Correctional Center, later transferring to Shawnee Correctional Center. He was employed as an I.D. Supervisor and retired in 2002.

Steve was an active Cub Scout and Boy Scout volunteer and leader. He assisted many young men in pursuing Eagle Scout rank.

In his spare time, Steve enjoyed fishing, yardwork, and traveling. He had a passion for flower gardening and arranging and made countless floral cemetery arrangements for family and friends.

Steve was baptized in 1965 at First Baptist Church in Vienna. He was a charter member of Fellowship Baptist Church also in Vienna.

A service honoring the life of Steve Bellamy will be conducted Thursday afternoon, November 4, 2021, at 1 PM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Pastor Tommy Gray will officiate.

Burial will be in the Vienna Fraternal Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Thursday, November 4, 2021, from 11 AM – 1 PM at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, Illinois 60611.