Robert H. Kerley, age 82 years, a resident of Scappoose, Oregon and a former resident of rural Simpson (the Flatwoods community), passed away Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at 2:09 AM at Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital in Portland, Oregon.

Robert was born June 3, 1939 near Simpson, Illinois. He was the son of James Avery Kerley and Elizabeth Mae (Young) Kerley.

On February 7, 1959, Robert was united in marriage to Jane Davault in Johnson County, Illinois. He was later united in marriage to Phyllis Early in Longview, Washington. He was then united in marriage to Patricia Ortiz Allen on May 8, 1993 in Vienna. She survives.

Robert is also survived by: his children – Roger Kerley of Deer Island, Oregon, Terry Kerley of Scappoose, Oregon, Zonesa Kerley of Scappose, Oregon, Zoraida Carey of St Helens, Oregon, Zenaida Kerley of Scappoose, Oregon, and Robert Kerley, Jr. of Scappoose, Oregon; 3 grandchildren – Troy Kerley of Longview, Washington, Anthony Kerley of Deer Island, Oregon, and Maesen Jane Carey of St. Helens, Oregon; 2 great grandchildren – Dylan Kerley and Kayden Kerley both of Longview, Washington; his siblings – Mary Stone, Dorothy Jones, Carlos Kerley, Jeannie McCall, Kenneth Kerley, and Anita Ditterline; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

In addition to his parents and wives, Jane and Phyllis, Robert was preceded in death by: a daughter – Tammy Sue Kerley; 2 brothers – Curtis Kerley and James Kerley; and 2 sisters – Frances M. Bullock Rohrer and Kathy Walker.

Robert was a 1958 graduate of Vienna High School. He was employed as a millwright and retired at the age of 62 from Friesen Lumber Company in St. Helen, Oregon.

Robert was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed 4-wheeler riding, gardening, hunting, fishing and camping. Robert also enjoyed watching old western movies, taking care of his classic cars (his favorite being the 1963 ½ Ford Galaxie gifted to him by his daughter, Tammy.

A graveside service honoring the life of Robert Kerley will be conducted Thursday morning, December 2, 2021, at 11 AM at the Kerley Cemetery in the Flatwoods community.

Those attending the service are invited to gather at the cemetery at 10:45 AM Thursday.

Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association, 3000 Kelly Lane, Springfield, Illinois 62711-6226 or to the Kerley Cemetery Association, c/o Donnie Morris, 146 Bull Pen Road, Simpson, Illinois 62985.

To share a memory of Robert or to leave an online message of condolence for his family, please visit www.baileyfh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.