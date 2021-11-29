Robert Dennis Glass, age 73 years, a resident of rural Buncombe, Illinois (the Boles community), passed away Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at 7:19 AM at his home.

Robert was born May 19, 1948 in Ft. Wayne, Indiana and raised on a farm near Ossian, Indiana. He was the son of Orville and Helen (Magner) Glass.

On February 1, 1972, Robert was united in marriage to Connie Hadders in Kankakee, Illinois. She survives.

In addition to his wife, Robert is survived by: his children – Robert “Bill” (his wife, Karen) Glass of Grand Chain, Melissa (her husband, Stuart) Crisman of Pulaski County Illinois, Dixie (her husband, Mark) Craig of Buncombe, Douglas (his wife, Emily) Glass of Mound City, and Frances and Theresa both of Texas; grandchildren – Christine Riddle, Jessica Crisman, Courtney Killius, Michael Crisman, Marcus Craig, Lindsey Glass, Larrissa Craig, Isabella Glass, Calissa Oslay, Ryan Blakely, Thomas Craig, Gordan Muckle IV, MacKenzie Glass, Jasper Glass, and Crystal; 8 great grandchildren; his siblings – Patricia Chase of Reno, Nevada, Brenda Massengill of Kankakee, Vicki Feil of Ossian, Indiana, and Terri (her husband, Peter) Wesson of Trail Creek, Indiana; a sister-in-law – Bonnie Terry of Green Valley, Arizona; and a dear friend – Lenard Chaplinski.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by a brother – James Glass, a sister and brother-in-law – Judy and Larry Lang; a brother – Richard Glass, and a dear childhood friend who he enlisted with in the military and gave his life in service to his country in Vietnam.

Robert was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Vietnam War. He enlisted in September 1965 and was honorably discharged in July 1970. Robert was a member of Company B, 25th Avn. Bn., 25th Infantry Division. He served as an aircraft mechanic, helicopter gunner and sharp shooter. During his service, he earned the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm Expert (carbine), Vietnam Service Medal and Army Commendation Medal.

Robert had been employed as a construction laborer. He also was the owner of a family operated construction business. Additionally, Robert worked as an automotive mechanic and was employed by Denny Lingle. Lastly, he worked as a timber cutter for approximately 20 years and was employed by Jeff Whittaker.

Robert was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed gardening and camping, as well as building and racing stock cars. Robert enjoyed salmon fishing in Michigan with his wife and sons and fishing for catfish from his boat on the Ohio River with his wife, sons, and grandson, Marcus. In his youth, Robert enjoyed hunting with his brothers and rebuilding cars.

A service honoring the life of Robert Glass will be conducted Tuesday afternoon, November 30, 2021, at 3 PM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Military honors will be accorded by the Beggs-Gurley VFW Post # 5222 of Vienna and the Illinois National Guard Burial Honors Detail.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 2 PM – 3 PM Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Heather Harper Treat Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 98, Vienna, Illinois 62995.

Memorial envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

To share a memory of Robert or to leave an online message of condolence for his family, please visit www.baileyfh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.