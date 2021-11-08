Eric Lynn Dishinger, 81, of Metropolis passed away at 12:16 p.m. Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Baptist Health in Paducah, KY.

Eric was born December 30. 1939 in Cairo, Illinois.

Eric graduated from the Cairo Public High School in Cairo, Illinois. He attended the Merchant Marine Academy in Vallejo, California. Eric was united in marriage with Shirley Casey Dishingerer on July 1, 1961. He had retired from General Dynamics as an Electrical Hydraulic Engineer. Eric enjoyed golfing and was also a private pilot. He loved going to horse races.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Dishinger of Metropolis; one son, Kirt and Loretta Dishinger of Karnak; six grandchildren, Harley Thoe, Tabitha Sanders, Jerry Thoe, Robin Reyes, David Diehl and Michelle Guise; fourteen great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.

Eric was preceded in death by his son, Wade Dishinger (2016); parents, Carl and Irene Wolferding Dishinger and a brother, Ronald Christian Dishinger.

Graveside services honoring the life of Mr. Eric Lynn Dishinger will be at 1 p.m. Friday, November 12, 2021 at the Ohio Chapel Cemetery near Grand Chain. Pastor Tammy Horn will be officiating. Everyone is asked to gather at the cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Kirt Dishinger, Harley Thoe, Jerry Thoe, Johnny Sanders, Jerry Bayard and Benny Anderson.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home in Karnak.