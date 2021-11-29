Edward Averitt, age 82 years, a resident of rural Vienna, passed away Saturday morning, November 27, 2021, at 7:46 a.m. at Metropolis Rehabilitation & Health Care Center.

Ed, as he was affectionately known to family and friends, was born January 23, 1939 in Paducah, Kentucky. He was the son of William Thomas Averitt and Alice (Harris) Averitt.

Ed is survived by his sister, Rose Harris, of Vienna as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by: 2 sisters – Blanche McBride and Bonnie Streetman; 5 brothers – Earl David Averitt, Stephen Daniel Averitt, James Eugene Averitt, William B. Averitt, Sr., and Charles Franklin Averitt; 2 sisters-in-law – Mary Abner Averitt and Louise Davis Averitt; and 3 brothers-in-law – Clarence Streetman, Henry McBride, and Darrell Harris.

Ed attended Johnson County Public Schools. He worked as a farm laborer, assisting in local orchards, grain farming and hay-hauling. He helped make deliveries of Moorman feed for Bud Phillips. Additionally, he was employed by Avery’s Service Station and Tapley’s Service Station, both located in Vienna. Ed was also a laborer for Melvin Parkhurst and Leon Howard and assisted his brothers in a family tree trimming business.

Ed loved old western movies, country music, and the CB radio. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Ed cherished time spent with his family and friends and was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals Baseball team.

Ed was blessed to have escaped death twice when involved in work related automotive accidents.

A service honoring the life of Edward Averitt will be conducted Wednesday afternoon, December 1, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Pastor Richard Swiney will officiate. Burial will be in the Berea Cemetery, southeast of Vienna.

Visitation will be held Wednesday afternoon from 2 – 3 p.m. at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.

Memorials may be made to Faith Harvest Assembly, P.O. Box 565, Vienna, Illinois 62995 or to the Heather Harper Treat Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 98, Vienna, Illinois 62995.

