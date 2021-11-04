David Wayne “Pork” Lehman, age 72, a resident of Cypress, passed away Monday afternoon, November 1, 2021, at 12:07 PM at SIH Memorial Hospital in Carbondale, Illinois.

David was born January 19, 1949 at the Macon County Hospital in Decatur, Illinois. He was the son of Donald Wayne Lehman and Marcia C. (Hord) Lehman.

On August 6, 1997, David was united in marriage to Angie Johnson at Wetaug, Illinois. She survives.

In addition to his wife, David is survived by: his siblings – Steve (Carol) Lehman of Golconda, Becky Wilson of Cypress, Marcia (Scott) Welch of Cypress, and Chuck (Keisha) Webb of Ullin; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Donald W. Lehman and Marcia Webb.

David was employed in the construction trade. Additionally, he had worked in the dietary department of the State Hospital located in Kankakee as well as the maintenance department of the Union County Hospital in Anna.

David enjoyed fishing and had been an avid coon hunter. He took great pride in his dogs. David is fondly remembered for his green thumb and love of gardening, his dry sense of humor and huge, giving heart and his love of the University of Kentucky Wildcats.

A memorial service honoring the life of David Wayne Lehman will be conducted Sunday afternoon, November 7, 2021, at 2 PM at the Cypress Cemetery. Those attending the service are invited to gather at the cemetery at 1:45 PM Sunday.

Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675.

