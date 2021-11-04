David L. Pease, age 61 years, a resident of rural Grand Chain, Illinois and a former resident of Cypress, passed away Monday, November 1, 2021, at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.

David was born December 28, 1959 in Anna, Illinois. He was the son of Claude Pease and Shirley (Goins) Pease.

David is survived by: his fiancé – Sue Powell; his father – Claude Pease; 2 sons – David (Jessica) Pease and Daniel (Becky) Pease; 2 step daughters – Tanya Powell and Brandie Powell; a brother – Dennis Dunn; 14 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews as well as aunts and uncles.

David was preceded in death by: his mother – Shirley Dunn, a granddaughter – Serina McMurtry; a brother – Billy Pease, and 2 sisters – Carolyn Spurlock and Rhonda Pease.

David had been employed as a farm laborer, maintenance employee, and logger. Additionally, he and his father operated a small engine repair business.

David was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. David also cherished time spent with his family and particularly enjoyed time spent with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was of the Baptist faith.

A graveside service honoring the life of David Pease will be conducted Saturday afternoon, November 6, 2021, at 2 PM at Ohio Chapel Cemetery near Grand Chain. Brother Bill Schierbaum will officiate. Interment will follow.

There will be no public visitation. Those attending the service are invited to gather at the cemetery at 1:45 PM Saturday.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis Tennessee 38105-1905 or online at www.stjude.org