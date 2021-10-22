William Vern “Will” Grant, age 69 years, a resident of rural Vienna, Illinois, passed away Wednesday afternoon, September 29, 2021, at 2:27 PM at Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion, Illinois.

Will was born December 7, 1951 to Ulia Vern and Emma Mae (Elam) Grant.

On September 22, 1989, Will was united in marriage to Marcia Lee Woodcock in Paducah, Kentucky. She survives.

Will is also survived by: his children – Crystal (Jason) Slayton of Oxly, Missouri, William Vern Grant II of Vienna, and Amanda Maelee Grant of Vienna; 2 grandchildren – Eathan Wayne Brown and Aubrianna Isabelle “Izzie” Slayton both of Oxly, Missouri; a brother John (Angie) Grant of Lick Creek; nieces – Katie Grant, Tina Grant, and Reena Robinett. He is also survived by Jesse (Sheila) Hines of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, whom he thought of as a son, and dear best friends – Judy and Bryan Lamb of Poplar Bluff, Missouri. Will also leaves his faithful feline companion, Carter.

Will was preceded in death by his parents.

Will was a skilled lifelong automotive mechanic. He operated Will’s Auto Repair and later worked for the Goreville Machine Shop. Will enjoyed restoring classic cars, listening to classic country music and spending time with his family. He and Marcia worshipped together at the Apostolic House of Worship in Marion, Illinois.

A memorial service honoring the life of Will and Marcia Grant will be conducted at a later date which will be announced.

In lieu of customary remembrances, memorials may be made to assist the family and left in care of Bailey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 695, Vienna, Illinois 62995.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.