Troy Ladon Norris, age 49 years, a resident of Buncombe, Illinois, passed away Wednesday morning, October 13, 2021, at 10:52 AM at SIH Memorial Hospital in Carbondale, Illinois.

Troy was born September 21, 1972 at Western Baptist Hospital in Paducah, Kentucky. He was the son of Donnie and Janet (Hennesy) Norris.

On September 14, 1991, Troy was united in marriage to Terry Casey at Vienna, Illinois. She survives.

Other survivors include: his father – Donnie Norris of Cypress; 3 children – Lake Norris of Carbondale, Dawson (Morgan) Norris of Vienna, and Casey Norris of Buncombe; a sister – Carissa (Michael) Norris-Kaylor of Brookport; his mother-in-law – Betty Casey of Buncombe; brother-in-law – Shane (Kristy) Casey of Buncombe; sister-in-law – Brook (Adam) Harrawood of Harrisburg; nieces and nephews – Brandon, Justin, McKenna, and Ryan Casey, Autumn Rain and Doc Harrawood, Emilee Sellers; and a great nephew – Jase. Troy was anticipating the birth of his first grandchild, a granddaughter, due in December.

In addition to his mother, Troy was preceded in death by: his paternal grandparents – Lloyd and Thelma Norris; his maternal grandparents – Earl and Edith Hennesy; a brother – Danny Norris; a nephew – Jake Sellers, and his father-in-law – Max Casey.

Troy was a 1990 graduate of Vienna High School. He began working as an auto body mechanic as a teenager. He was employed by Jerry’s Auto Body in Cypress until opening Norris Auto Body in Buncombe in late 2005.

Troy was a longtime member of the Buncombe School Board of Education.

As a child, Troy was saved at Bethany Baptist Church near Cypress. More Recently, the family worshipped at Mt. Zion Baptist Church near Buncombe.

Troy is remembered as a “jack of all trades.” He enjoyed attending and supporting his children in their sports and other activities.

A service honoring the life of Troy Norris was conducted Monday morning, October 18, 2021, at 11 AM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Pastor Dean West, assisted by Pastor Jay Franklin and Troy’s son, Lake Norris, will officiated.

Burial was in the Mt. Zion Cemetery, east of Buncombe.

Memorials may be made to the Mt. Zion Baptist Church, c/o Bob Prater, Treasurer, 110 Proctor Avenue, Buncombe, IL 62912 or to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.