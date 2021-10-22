Tina M. Cannon Russell, age 55 years, a resident of Harrisburg, Illinois and a former resident of Ozark, passed away Sunday morning, October 10, 2021, at 6:13 AM at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah, Kentucky.

Tina was born February 11, 1966 in Peoria, Illinois. She was the daughter of James Daniel and Gay Nell (Ragland) Cannon.

Tina is survived by her siblings – Roberta (Alvin) Thomason of Ozark, Pam Moss of Harrisburg, Michael (Pam) Cannon of Kentucky, and Richard (Leah) Cannon of Ozark, as well as a host of beloved nieces and nephews, special great nieces and great nephews; and her best friends – Teresa and Laurie.

In addition to her parents, Tina was preceded in death by: a 2 brothers – John Cannon and Steven Cannon; and 2 sisters – Jacquline Wilson and Deborah Harris.

Tina was a 1986 graduate of Vienna High School. She had worked as a home health care aide.

Tina was of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed sewing, reading, working crossword puzzles, and spending time playing with her nieces and nephews.

The family hosted a memorial gathering at New Burnside United Methodist Church, located at 122 West 4th St., New Burnside, Illinois, on Friday, October 15, 2021, from 3 PM – 6 PM. A memorial service was conducted at 4 PM. Pastor William Newton officiated.

Memorials may be made to the family and left in care of Bailey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 695, Vienna, IL 62995.

Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna is providing service to the family.