Raymond Douglas Jr., age 73, of Karnak passed away at 6:05 pm Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at the Villas of Holly Brook in Harrisburg.

Raymond was born October 4,1947 in Karnak. He was a 1966 graduate of Century High School Raymond went on to Southern Illinois University in Carbondale and graduated with a Bachelors of Arts and Design in 1971. He had retired from Verizon and was a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Worker’s Union # 702. Raymond was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing and hunting He loved all of his pets and especially enjoyed working on his family farm.

He is survived by his daughter, Courtney Yvonne Ledbetter and fiance, Jay Smock of Metropolis; son Eric Paxton Douglas and wife,

Lia of Barrington, Illinois; grandchildren, Rosalie Margaret and Avery Marie Douglas of Barrington, Illinois, D.M. and Aiden Douglas Ledbetter of Metropolis; first wife, Yvonne Douglas Rath of Metropolis; his loving companion, Carol Finley of Metropolis; two stepchildren, Elliott Walshon of Cape Girardeau, Missouri and Levi Parker of Metropolis.

Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Sr. and Doris Brown Douglas; brother, Ronnie Douglas; second wife, Roberta Douglas Parker; third wife, Celeste Walshon Douglas; son-in-law, James Matthew Ledbetter and stepson, Greg Trumpower.

Funeral services honoring the life of Mr. Raymond Douglas Jr. will be held at 1 pm Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Wilson Funeral Home in Karnak. Rev. Steve Heisner will be officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday morning from 10 am til the service hour. Interment will follow at the Cypress Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Eric Douglas, Randy Goins, Aiden Ledbetter, Russell Grossman, Elliott Walshon and Levi Parker.