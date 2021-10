Mark A. Brown, age 58 years, a resident of rural Ozark, Illinois, passed away Thursday morning, September 23, 2021, at 4:52 AM at Memorial Hospital in Belleville.

A memorial service honoring the life of Mark Brown will be conducted Saturday, October 16, 2021, at 2 PM at New Vision Church, 12615 US Highway 45 North, Ozark, Illinois. The family will receive friends from 1 PM – 2 PM Saturday, October 16, 2021, at the church.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.