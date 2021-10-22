Mark A. Brown, age 58 years, a resident of rural Ozark, Illinois, passed away Tuesday morning, September 23, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in Belleville, Illinois.

Mark was born April 1, 1963 in Vardaman, Mississippi. He was the son of John and Nelda Gail (Trover) Brown.

Mark was united in marriage to Darla Penrod. She survives.

Mark is also survived by: his sons – Andrew and Will; and a sister – Leah Cannon all of rural Ozark.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Mark had studied small engine repair at Shawnee Community College. He was employed as a bus driver by the New Simpson Hill School District.

A memorial service honoring the life of Mark A. Brown was conducted Saturday afternoon, October 16, 2021, at 2 PM at New Vision Church, 12615 US Highway 45 North, Ozark, Illinois. Pastor William Newton and Pastor Tyler Owens officiated. Following the service, a meal and time of fellowship was be held at the church.

Inurnment will be at a later date in the Vienna Fraternal Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.