Marcia Lee (Woodcock) Grant, age 63, a resident of rural Vienna, Illinois, passed away Thursday evening, October 7, 2021, at 10:10 PM at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Marion.

Marcia was born October 22, 1957 in Live Oak, Florida. She was the daughter of Dewey L Tom Woodcock and Esther M. (Fennell) Woodcock.

On September 22, 1989, Marcia was united in marriage to William Vern “Will” Grant in Paducah, Kentucky. He preceded her in death on September 29, 2021.

Marcia is survived by: children – Timothy Moore, William Vern Grant II and Amanda Maelee Grant both of Vienna; stepdaughter – Crystal (Jason) Slayton of Oxly, Missouri; Jesse (Shelia) Hines of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, who Marcia thought of as a son; 2 grandchildren – Eathan Wayne Brown and Aubrianna Isabelle “Izzie” Slayton both of Oxly, Missouri; Crystal (Willard) Haberman of Sedgewickville, Missouri, whom Marcia thought of as a sister; aunts – Dollie Smith and Vanna Hallman both of Live Oak, Florida; a beloved cousin – Marilyn Frampton of Lake City, Florida; and her faithful feline companion – Carter.

Marcia was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Will, and a daughter – Jennifer Wright.

Marcia attended Brandford High School in Brandford, Florida. She had been employed through the years as a restaurant cook. Marcia cooked at the Bee Hive at Buncombe, Jumbo’s Restaurant and Dolly’s Restaurant, both in Vienna, as well as the Longhorn Café at Goreville.

Marcia and Will worshipped together at the Apostolic House of Worship in Marion. She enjoyed reading and spending time with her husband and children. She was an avid Florida Gators fan.

A memorial service honoring the life of Will and Marcia Grant will be conducted at a later date which will be announced.

In lieu of customary remembrances, memorials may be made to assist the family and left in care of Bailey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 695, Vienna, Illinois 62995.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.