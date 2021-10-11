Wednesday, October 13, 2021

Joseph Thomas FitzSimmons

October 11, 2021 Obituaries Leave a comment

Joseph Thomas FitzSimmons, age 74 years, a resident of rural Metropolis and a former resident of Chicago, Illinois, passed away Saturday morning, October 2, 2021, at 7:35 A.M. at his home.
Joe was a retired lieutenant and watch commander for the City of Chicago Police Department.
In accordance with his wishes, no services are planned.
Additional obituary information will be shared.

 

Check Also

Charles R. Sanders

Charles R. Sanders, age 84 years, a resident of rural Vienna, Illinois, passed away Wednesday …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Copyright © 2021 The Vienna Times & Goreville Gazette, H&R Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.