Joseph Thomas FitzSimmons, age 74 years, a resident of rural Metropolis and a former resident of Chicago, Illinois, passed away Saturday morning, October 2, 2021, at 7:35 A.M. at his home.
Joe was a retired lieutenant and watch commander for the City of Chicago Police Department.
In accordance with his wishes, no services are planned.
