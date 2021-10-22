Joseph H. Pinkous, age 79 years, a resident of Oak Hill, Florida, passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Advent Health in New Smyrna Beach, Florida.

Joe was born October 3, 1941 in Waukegan, Illinois. He was the son of Cecil and Marie (Stephani) Pinkous.

He was united in marriage to Judith Morris. She preceded him in death.

Joe is survived by: his children – William Pinkous, James Pinkous, Marilyn (Pinkous) Oropeza, and Richard Pinkous; 13 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and 7 brothers and sisters.

In addition to his parents and wife, Joe was preceded in death by: a daughter – Jamice (Pinkous) Pries, and 3 siblings.

Masonic graveside rites will be accorded Saturday morning, October 23, 2021, at 11 AM at the IOOF/Crossroads Cemetery near Simpson.

Those attending the service are invited to gather at the cemetery at 10:45 AM Saturday, October 23, 2021.

Arrangements entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna, Illinois. www.baileyfh.com