Jim McClellan, age 74 years, a resident of rural Cypress, passed away Wednesday afternoon, September 29, 2021, at 2:15 PM at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Marion.

Jim was born August 2, 1947 in Karnak, Illinois. He was the son of Ollie and Violetta (Hartline) McClellan.

Jim was united in marriage to Royce Annable. She survives.

In addition to his wife, Jim is survived by: two daughters – Heather (her husband Keith) Helm and their children, Sage, Grant, and Jude of Metropolis and Jamie (her husband Steven) Elsner and their children – Reimi and Lindsay of Anna; 3 brothers – Larry (his wife Sue) McClellan of Vienna, Jeff (his wife Kathy) McClellan of Dongola, and Kevin (his wife Lori) of Cypress.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson, Will Elsner.

Jim was employed from 1985 – 2003 by the Illinois Department of Corrections. He retired from the maintenance department of Shawnee Correctional Center, where he was employed as a grounds supervisor.

Jim enjoyed fishing and playing the guitar.

In accordance with his wishes, there will be no public visitation or funeral service.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

