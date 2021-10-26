Janice Elaine Taylor, 69, of Grand Chain passed away at 8:51 p.m. Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at her home.

Elaine was born October 7, 1952 in Metropolis, Illinois.

She was a 1970 graduate of Century High School and a 1972 graduate of Shawnee Community College. Elaine was very active in and was a member of the Ohio Chapel Church near Grand Chain (The Tick Ridge Community). She had been the pianist and taught Sunday School there for over fifty years. She started playing the piano at age 12.

Elaine’s passion was being a caregiver to so many in the area. She touched many many people in the community and was loved by everyone. She loved spending time with her nieces and great nieces and nephews. Elaine had previously worked in the medical billing departments at Massac Memorial Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital, Jackson Purchase Medical Association and recently retiring from the Southgate Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Metropolis.

Elaine is survived by her brother, Donald (Lynne) Taylor of Paducah; niece’s, Kathryn (John) Harper of Louisville, Kentucky and Megan (Andrew) Ford of Elizabethtown, Kentucky; great niece, Eliza Ford and great nephew, Elliott Ford

She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Letty Mae Eastwood Taylor and many cousins.

Memorial services honoring the life of Janice Elaine Taylor will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 30, 2021 at the Ohio Chapel Church near Grand Chain. The family will receive friends Saturday morning from 11 until the service hour. Pastor Tammy Horn and Pastor Steve Heisner will be officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Ohio Chapel Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to the Ohio Chapel Church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home in Karnak.