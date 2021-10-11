J. Scott Peebels, age 58 years, a resident of rural Simpson, Illinois, passed away Monday evening, October 4, 2021, at the Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion, Illinois.

Scott was born November 12, 1962 in Marion, Illinois. He was the son of Ronald and Ellen (Owen) Peebels.

In addition to his parents, Scott is survived by: his sons – James W. Peebels of Herrin and Joseph Peebels of West Virginia; 4 grandchildren – Rylee, Harmonee, Landon, and Jessa Peebles; a brother – Dean Peebels of Xenia, Ohio; a niece and nephew – Amanda (Joey) Petric and Joshua (Katy) Peebels; great nephews – Connor and Joseph; as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Scott was preceded in death by his wife, Tonya Peebels.

Scott was a graduate of Sparta High School. He served honorably in the United State Navy and was discharged with the rank of EN3. Scott was a member of the Marion Oshel American Legion Post # 364 at Carrier Mills.

He was employed as a construction operator.

Scott was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed fishing, four-wheeling, and playing baseball.

Scott was a member of the Gilead Cumberland Presbyterian Church near Simpson.

A private graveside service with military honors will be conducted at Gilead Cemetery. Interment will follow.

Memorials may be made to Gilead Church, c/o Mona Akins, 4175 Gilead Church Road, Simpson, IL 62985 or to the Gilead Cemetery, 540 Gum Springs Road, Simpson, IL 62985