Floy Irene Swinford, age 83 years, a resident of the Rising Sun community in Pope County Illinois, passed away Sunday morning, October 3, 2021, at her home.

Floy was born February 2, 1938 in the Bay Valley community. She was the daughter of Wayne Edman and Mary Lucille (Elam) Bates.

Floy is survived by her children – Victor Hertter, Carol Warfield, Wade (Kim) Swinford all of the Rising Sun community, and Nicholas (Marissa) Swinford of the Homberg community; a stepson – Jimmy Swinford of Golconda; grandchildren – Vinson (LeighAnn), Christina (Craig), Joseph, Mary Beth, Cale, Levi (McKenzie), Jordyn, Kenzie, Macey, Caden, James, Misty, Jamie, and Chelsea; great grandchildren – Vance, Cody, Shelby, Hadley, Marshall and Ronin; and a brother – Lyndall (Laura) Bates.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by: a sister – Virginia Dale, 5 brothers – Buster, Jackie, Hartley, Alan, and Joe Paul; a son – Vernon “Sonny”, a daughter – Patricia; 2 daughters-in-law – Denise and Lynn; a son-in-law – Robert, and her husbands – Vernon Hertter and James A. Swinford.

Floy had a lot of love for her family. She was proud of all her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Floy was employed on the assembly line at the Good Luck Glove Factory in Metropolis. Later, she worked at Hillview Health Care Center in Vienna as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN). She retired in 2005 after 20 years of service. Floy had received her nurse’s training at Southeastern Illinois College near Harrisburg.

She was a member of the Brownfield Baptist Church. In her spare time, Floy enjoyed sewing, quilting, and embroidery. She also prepared and canned produce from her garden.

A service honoring the life of Floy Swinford will be conducted Friday afternoon, October 8, 2021, at 1:30 PM at Aly Funeral Home in Eddyville. Pastor Justin Reynolds will officiate.

Burial will be in the Waltersburg Cemetery near Golconda.

Visitation will be held Thursday evening, October 7, 2021, from 6 PM – 8 PM at Aly Funeral Home in Eddyville.

Memorials may be made to the Waltersburg Cemetery Fund, c/o Vinson Hertter, 172 Waltersburg Road, Golconda, IL 62938.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Aly Funeral Home in Eddyville, Illinois.