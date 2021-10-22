Dorris James “Jim” Penrod, age 83 years, 294 days of Metropolis, Illinois passed away at 2:05 pm on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at the Metropolis Rehabilitation and Health Care Center surrounded by his loving family.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 pm on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home with Pastor Tom Emmerson officiating.

Jim, as he was affectionately known, was born in Cypress, Illinois on Christmas Eve 1937, the son of Carlos and Ruth Turner Penrod. He married Miss Judy Racey in March of 1959 and together they shared 62 ½ years of marriage. Two children were born to this union, a daughter, Sally Christiansen of Paducah, KY and Patrick Penrod and wife Lisa of Metropolis.

He also leaves behind four grandchildren, Paige Penrod Staton and husband Scott of Decatur, IL, Adam Penrod and wife Shelby of Benton, KY, and Emily Penrod of Metropolis, IL, and Micca Penrod of Metropolis, IL; five great grandchildren, Korbin Staton and fiancé Katie Harris, Kasin Staton, Koltin Staton, and Kaylin Staton all of Decatur, Illinois, Keelan Penrod of Benton, KY; a brother-in-law, Joe Racey of Jacksonville, IL; close family friend, Danny Penrod of Cypress, IL; several nieces and nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Carlos and Ruth Turner Penrod; and his in-laws, Bill and Kathryn (Hutchcraft) Racey all of Cypress, Illinois; two sisters-in-law, Margaret Williams and husband Russel and Nancy Merideth; one brother-in-law, John Racey.

Jim attended barber school in 1957 and set up shop in 1958 in Metropolis, Illinois. He remained a barber for 41 years, retiring in 1999. The years between 1979 to 1989 he barbered during the day and worked evenings at Fort Massac State Park as a night Ranger. In 1977, Jim threw his hat into the political ring and served five consecutive terms as Alderman in Ward 2. He never placed a political sign in his yard. Jim treated each resident in his ward with respect and would always listen to their concerns. He was a member of the Metropolis Library Board for many years, Police and Fire Board, a mason for over 60 years, and of the Baptist faith.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 from 11 am to 1 pm at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.

The family request donations be made in Jim’s name to Happy Hearts Senior Center, 711 Market Street, Metropolis, Illinois 62960.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com