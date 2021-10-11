Donald Hays Cochrane, age 78 years, a resident of Goreville, Illinois, passed away Wednesday morning, October 6, 2021, at 2:37 AM at the Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion, Illinois.

Donald was born January 11, 1943 in Ewing, Illinois. He was the son of Clement Cochrane and Ruth (Hays) Cochrane.

On July 23, 1999, Donald was united in marriage to Barbara Sue Smith at Goreville. She survives.

Donald is also survived by: a son – Darin (his wife, Tobbie) Cochrane of Bluford, Illinois and family: Amelia (Alex) Cochrane and Bailee of Obilio, Texas, Taylor (Dustin) Eubanks, Everett and Pryor of Paducah, Kentucky, Brittney (Jeremiah) Adams, Malakai and Brynnlee of Belle Rive, Illinois, and Darian (Alex) Cochrane, D.J., Braela, and Jasper of Mt. Vernon, Illinois; stepchildren – Kim (Larry) Vaughn and family: Justin (Rachelle) Vaughn, Trey, Kaden, Kailee, & Everett, Tonya (Jim) Sears, and Erik Loeh.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents – Clement and Ruth (Hays) Cochrane-Pryor.

Donald was a 1961 graduate of Benton High School. Donald was employed as a purchasing agent by the National Railroad Equipment Company in Mt. Vernon, Illinois, prior to his retirement.

Donald was an avid NASCAR fan. His favorite drivers were Dale Earnhardt, Sr. and Jeff Gordon. Donald also had a deep love of music. He was a vocalist and played the trumpet.

A graveside service honoring the life of Donald Cochrane will be conducted Wednesday afternoon, October 13, 2021, at 2 PM at Busby Chapel Cemetery, south of Goreville. Dr. Ron Ferguson will officiate. Inurnment will follow.

Those attending the service are invited to gather at the cemetery at 1:45 PM Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mt. Zion Baptist Church, c/o Bob Prater, Treasurer, 110 Proctor Avenue, Buncombe, IL 62912.