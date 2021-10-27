Clara Thomas Greer Botarf, 97, of Vienna, passed away at 6:00 p.m. Monday, October 25, 2021 at the Hillview Healthcare Center in Vienna.

Clara was born February 27, 1924 in Joppa, Illinois.

She loved spending time with her family. Clara enjoyed fishing in her earlier years. She enjoyed watching old western movies and eating catfish. She also loved to junk.

Clara is survived by her daughter, Emma Greer of Vienna; her son, Calvin Greer of Metropolis; grandchildren, Crystal (Tim) West of Karnak, Tonya (Tim) Wiseman of Metropolis, Terra Greer Pruett of Mckenzie, Tennessee, Shanda Greer of Metropolis, Jeffery Greer of Metropolis, Brooke and Alexis Greer; ten great grandchildren and seventeen great great

grandchildren

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Raymond Greer; daughter, Carolyn Merydith; son, Charles Greer; grandson, Eddie Merydith; two brothers and three sisters; parents, William and Magnolia Dassing Garfield.

Graveside funeral services honoring the life of Mrs. Clara Thomas Greer Botarf will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 28, 2021 at the Cypress Cemetery. Pastor Alan Milligan will be officiating. Everyone is asked to gather at the cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Tim West, Tim Wiseman, Montana Wiseman, Calvin Greer, Brian Suggs and family and friends.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home in Karnak.