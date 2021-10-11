Charles R. Sanders, age 84 years, a resident of rural Vienna, Illinois, passed away Wednesday morning, October 6, 2021, at 10:10 AM at his home, surrounded by his loving children.

Charles was born March 24, 1937 in Mounds, Illinois. He was the son of Raymond and Marie (Lutz) Sanders.

On February 15, 1961, Charles was united in marriage to Marilyn J. Lasley at Mounds, Illinois. She preceded him in death on April 30, 2004.

Charles is survived by: his children – Jeanne Marie (her husband, Boyd) Williams and Steven Charles (his wife, Michelle) Sanders all of Vienna; grandsons – Charles Andrew (his wife, Rebecca) Williams, Matthew Boyd (his wife, Abigail) Williams, and Aiden Lane Sanders; great grandchildren – Bryleigh and August.

In addition to his parents and wife, Charles was preceded in death by: his sister – Velma Sanders and a dear cousin – Wayne Jeffries.

Charles was a 1955 graduate of Mounds Township High School. He also attended Southern Illinois University at Carbondale.

Charles served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged on May 30, 1966 with the rank of SP4.

Charles was employed as the customer relations manager by the former Lasley Motor Sales in Mounds and Cairo. He also served the city of Mounds as the former superintendent of city water works and as an alderman. The family relocated to Vienna in 1973. For many years, Charles worked as the appliance serviceman for Hodges Furniture and Appliance Stores in Vienna and Anna, prior to his retirement. He is remembered as “a man who could fix anything.”

Charles attended Ozark Baptist Church. He cherished time spent with his family and loved them all dearly.

In his spare time, Charles enjoyed fishing and repairing musical instruments.

A service honoring the life of Charles R. Sanders will be conducted Monday morning, October 11, 2021, at 11 AM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.

Burial will be in the Vienna Fraternal Cemetery. Military graveside honors will be accorded by the Beggs-Gurley VFW Post # 5222 and the Illinois National Guard Burial Honors Detail.

Visitation will be held Sunday, October 10, 2021, from 4 PM – 7 PM at Bailey Funeral Home.