Carles Wayne “C.W.” Street, age 77 years, a resident of rural Ozark, passed away Saturday evening, October 2, 2021, at 10:17 PM at his home.

Carles was born September 17, 1944 near Ozark, Illinois. He was the eldest of six children born to Glen and June E. (Murphy) Street.

On May 5, 1967, Carles was united in marriage to Evelyn Kay Denison in Marion, Illinois. She survives.

Carles is also survived by: his son – Robert Street of Vienna; 4 grandchildren – Brittney Bradshaw, Jared Street, Dylan Street, and Jordan Street; 7 great grandchildren; his siblings – Anna Lou Matheny and Shirley I. Schapmire both of Ozark, Irene F. Jones of Golconda, Roger L. Street, of the McCormick community, and Ray A. Street of Ozark; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends. Carles was also anticipating the upcoming birth of a great grandchild.

Carles was preceded in death by his parents.

He was a graduate of the Pope County High School. Carles was employed by Joiner Lumber and Timber Co. He later began his railroad working career with the Illinois Central Railroad. Later, through mergers of railroad companies, he worked as a machine operator for the I.C.G. (Illinois Central Gulf) and then C.N. (Canadian National) Railway.

Carles was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed operating equipment, farming and raising cattle. Carles operated a local hunting club in the former Wooten School, near McCormick.

He worshipped at the Ozark Pentecostal Church.

A graveside service honoring the life of Carles Wayne “C.W.” Street was conducted Saturday afternoon, October 9, 2021, at 2 PM at Zion Cemetery east of Ozark. Interment followed.

In accordance with his wishes, there was no visitation.

Memorials may made to the charity of the donor’s choice.