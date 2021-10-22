Brianna Denise “Breezy” Roberts, age 21 years, a resident of Cypress, Illinois, passed away Thursday, October 14, 2021, in Bollinger County Missouri.

Brianna was born July 31, 2000 in Marion, Illinois. She was the daughter of Michael Franklin and Shawn Fadely.

Brianna is survived by: her mother – Shawn (her husband, Oz) McDonald of Cypress; her father – Michael (his wife, Christina) Franklin of Vienna; sisters – Willowdean McDonald of Cypress, and Destiny (her fiancé, Devon Mighell) Roberts of Goreville; grandparents – Diane & Jay Terry of Cypress, Jim Fadely of Vienna, Brenda McCall of Vienna, and Delbert & Nona McDonald of Pontiac; aunts & uncles – Lisa & Chris Hornsby, Tammy & Todd Whitten, and J.O. & Lindsey Fadely; a nephew – Abel James; cousins – Conner and Cayden; beloved friends – Chloe’ Deitz, Abigail Deitz, Destiny Carlson, Hope Frazee, and Alice Parkhurst along with other relatives and many friends.

Brianna attended Cypress Grade School and Vienna High School. She was a babysitter and also cleaned homes.

Brianna is remembered for her huge heart and for having never met a stranger. She was loved dearly by all who knew her. Brianna was a gamer. She enjoyed playing Fortnite and Sims.

A memorial service honoring Brianna’s life will be conducted Sunday evening, October 24, 2021 at 7 PM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Rachel Boney will officiate. An opportunity for sharing of memories and stories of Brianna will be given during the service. Those attending are encouraged to dress in colors that were special to Brianna, purple, red, or black.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 6 PM – 7 PM Sunday at the funeral home.

For the convenience of those who are unable to personally attend the service, the ceremony will be live-streamed on the Bailey Funeral Home Facebook page.

Due to a family member’s serious allergy, please refrain from wearing or using any coconut based products to the memorial gathering or celebration of life.

Donations to financially assist the family may be made to a Go-Fund-Me page which has been established. The link is: https://gofund.me/7b71a7d2

