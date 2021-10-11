Brenda K. Barnes, age 77 years, a resident of Belknap, passed away Friday, October 8, 2021, at 10:51 PM at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

Brenda was born July 31, 1944 in Belknap, Illinois. She was the daughter of Louis Franklin Cameron and Mary Almeda (Russell) Cameron.

Brenda is survived by: her children – Jane (Wendell) Bradley of Joppa, Steve (Dee) Barnes, Christina K. Barnes, and Uriah Barnes all of Belknap; 9 grandchildren – Aaron (his fiancé, Shania Shipman) Hall of Vienna, John (Kasey) Hall of Lebanon, Maine, Roger (Jenna) Barnes of Vienna, Ahmed Amley, Yasmina Amley, Zack Amley, and Zainah Amley all of Murphysboro, Brandon Futch of Metropolis and Noah Jackson of Goreville; 4 great grandchildren – John “Jack” Hall, Benjamin Hall, Job Hall, and Emmett Hall; her siblings – Dewey (Melva) Cameron of Marion, Carl (Margaret) Cameron of Vienna, David (Jill) Cameron of West Frankfort, Gary (Faye) Cameron of Metropolis, Alice (Bob) Racey of Belknap, Gordon (Janice) Cameron of Belknap, Sheila (Jerry) Jones of Vienna, Boyd (Linda) Cameron of Metropolis, and Denise (James) Short of Karnak; an aunt – Leila Saltzman of Vienna; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.

In addition to her parents, Brenda was preceded in death by an infant son – Christian Barnes, a great granddaughter – Elizabeth Hall, a brother – Russell Cameron, and a sister – Bernita Gore.

Brenda was a dedicated homemaker and a loving and devoted mother. She is remembered for her love of cooking. Brenda enjoyed taking care of and loving others. She had a good sense of humor and enjoyed laughing and joking with her family.

Brenda was a member of the Metropolis Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

A graveside service honoring the life of Brenda Barnes will be conducted Saturday, October 16, 2021, at 1 PM at the Belknap Masonic Cemetery. Those attending the service are invited to gather at the cemetery at 12:45 PM.