Brad D. Bowman, age 63 years, a resident of rural Golconda, passed away Sunday morning, October 3, 2021, at 9 AM at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.

Brad was born February 17, 1958 in Moline, Illinois. He was the son of Earl “Pete” Bowman and Faye (Morris) Bowman.

On May 28, 1988, Brad was united in marriage to Barb Huckelberry at the County Line Baptist Church in the Flatwoods community. She survives.

In addition to his wife, Brad is survived by: his mother – Faye Bowman of the Dixon Springs community, his children – Brittany (Megan) Bowman of Ft. Myers, Florida, Brandon Bowman of Metropolis, and Chuck (Melea) Ellingson of Watson, Minnesota; 2 grandsons – Mason and Matthew; 2 brothers – John (Martha) Bowman of Metropolis and Larry (Beverly) Bowman of Golconda; as well as a niece and nephews – Melinda Sampson, Shannon, Eric, and Alan Bowman.

In addition to his father, Brad was preceded in death by: a brother – David Bowman; his maternal grandparents – Wayne & Wandie Morris; and his paternal grandparents – Alvis & Myrtle Bowman.

Brad was a 1976 graduate of Vienna High School. He received E.M.S. training through Shawnee Community College and volunteered with the Johnson County Ambulance Service. Brad was employed by the Illinois Department of Corrections. He began his career at the Shawnee Correctional Center, later working at the Dixon Springs Boot Camp and the Hardin County Work Camp. He retired at the age of 55 with 25 years of service.

Brad was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed fishing, Harley-Davidson motorcycles, and mowing grass. Brad was a member of the APA (American Pool Players Association) and locally was a member of the Sully’s Pool League in Metropolis. He thought of his pool league as his second family.

Brad was of the Baptist faith and attended Mt. Zion Church.

A Graveside Service was conducted Saturday afternoon, October 9, 2021, at 2 PM at Mt. Zion Cemetery, 27 Mt. Zion Church Road, Golconda, Illinois. Interment will follow.

There was no public visitation.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 5 Schiber Port, Suite C, Maryville, IL 62062; the American Heart Association, Regional Office, 2141 West White Oaks Drive, Suite A, Springfield, IL 62704 or the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, Virginia 22116-7023.