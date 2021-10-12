Wednesday, October 13, 2021

2021 Real Estate Assessment Changes and Quadrennial Assessments to be Released

October 12, 2021

The Johnson County real estate property tax assessment changes for 2021 for Goreville, Tunnel Hill, New Burnside, Elvira, Bloomfield, Simpson and Cache, submitted by supervisor of assessments Danell Mott, are included in this week’s issue of The Vienna Times.

Also included in the issue are the 2021 quadrennial assessments for Vienna, Grantsburg, Lower Cache and Lower Vienna townships.

The values listed are assessed values on which the 2021 taxes, payable in 2022, will be based. The assessed values will be subject to equalization or change by the Board of Review.

Be sure to pick up a copy of the October 14th issue of The Vienna Times, or subscribe to the e-edition here.

