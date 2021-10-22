James Edward Schroeder, age 60 years, a resident of Metropolis, Illinois, passed away Wednesday morning, October 13, 2021, at 5:40 AM, at St. Thomas West Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.

James was born December 20, 1960 at the U.S. Air Force Hospital at R.A.F. Molesworth in Huntingdonshire, England. He was the second of five children born to Ercil E. Schroeder and Maria (Dörr) Schroeder.

James was united in marriage to LaDonna Kay Evans on September 2, 1989 in Metropolis, Illinois. She survives.

In addition to his wife, James is survived by: his mother – Maria Schroeder of Sandwich, IL; 3 children – Amanda “Mandy Jo” Schroeder of Ava, IL, Stephanie Nicole Schroeder of Birmingham, Alabama, and Ryan James (Maddie Bowlin) Schroeder of Paducah, Kentucky; a grandson – Kyler James Bowerman of Ava, IL; 4 siblings – Robert “Bob” (Renee) Schroeder of Houston, Texas, Linda Schroeder Anderson of Sandwich, IL, William Schroeder of Sandwich, IL, and Michael (Kris) Schroeder of Mt. Morris, IL; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ercil E. Schroeder.

James was a 1980 graduate of Gorham High School. He started his career at Menard Correctional Center in Chester, IL. He was then employed at the United States Penitentiary at Marion, IL, where retired in 2014 after 31 years of service with the rank of Senior Officer Specialist. He was part of the armed escort team for several years. James formerly served as secretary and was a two-term president of the AFGE (American Federation of Government Employees) Local # 2343 during his employment at Marion. Following his retirement from government service, James accepted a position as a security officer at Baptist Health in Paducah, KY.

James was of the Catholic faith. He enjoyed many activities and past times, including, golfing, grilling and classic cars. James is remembered as a “Mr. Fix-it” and a jack-of-all-trades for his ability to build and fix just about anything. Nothing made James happier than spending time with family. His children and grandson were James’ pride and joy.

A service honoring the life of James Schroeder was conducted Sunday afternoon, October 17, 2021, at 2 PM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Pastor Randy Huckelberry officiated with scripture and remarks shared by Brother Donald Trover.

Burial was conducted in the Belknap Masonic Cemetery in Belknap, IL.

Memorials may be made to “Wee Care of Jacob,” 24890 Highway 3, Rockwood, Illinois 62280. This charity raises funds to assist underprivileged children. James donated time and effort to helping in this ongoing fundraising endeavor.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.