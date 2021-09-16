Tracy A. Robinson, age 59 years, a resident of rural Creal Springs, Illinois, passed away Wednesday morning, September 15, 2021, at 3:04 AM at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah, Kentucky.

Tracy was born August 6, 1962 in Paducah, Kentucky. He was the seventh of eight children born to Clyde M. and Susie J. (White) Robinson.

On April 4, 1987, Tracy was united in marriage to Lori Carlock in Anna, Illinois. She survives.

Tracy is also survived by: his siblings – Carol (Ronald) Zderad of Willow Springs, Illinois, Philip (Cindy) Robinson of Simpson, Diana Anderson of Crestview, Florida, Sherry (James) Hall of Eddyville, Vicki (Chuck) Aly of Simpson, Kathy (Rodger) Davis of Navarre, Florida, and Christi (Les) Buie of Goreville; his mother-in-law – Marilyn Carlock of Versailles; brothers-in-law – Greg (Janelle) Carlock of Black Earth, Wisconsin, Mark (Jaynie) Carlock and David (Debbie) Carlock all of Mt. Sterling; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends. Tracy also leaves his beloved canine companion, Ozzie, as well as four cats.

In addition to his parents, Tracy was preceded in death by his father-in-law – Walter Carlock and a brother-in-law – Jim Anderson.

Tracy was a 1980 graduate of Vienna High School. He was employed as a carpenter and painter with his family’s business, Robinson Construction Company.

Tracy loved sports and the outdoors. He especially enjoyed baseball and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan. For many years, Tracy served as a sports referee and umpire. He also enjoyed fishing. Tracy is remembered for his love of Disney World. Through the years, he and Lori have visited the park over 25 times.

Tracy was a member of Gilead Church near Simpson.

A service honoring the life of Tracy Robinson will be held Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 12 Noon at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Pastor Tim Watson will officiate. Burial will be in the Glendale Cemetery in Pope County Illinois.

Visitation will be conducted Saturday morning, September 18, 2021, from 10 AM until 12 Noon at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center, c/o Mercy Health Hospice, 225 Medical Center Drive, Suite 203, Paducah, KY 42003. Please make checks payable to “Mercy Health Hospice” and memo Tracy Robinson memorial.

In accordance with customarily practiced social distancing guidelines, the wearing of a face mask or covering is strongly recommended.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.