Terry Allen Choate of Vienna, Illinois, was born on the pleasant crisp fall morning of October 7, 1949. He arrived ahead of the family doctor, Dr.Veach, and was the last person born on the beloved Hight family farm east of Vienna. He was the fourth of seven children born to Norman and Myrtle Hight Choate.

He passed away on September 26th, 2021, at the age of 71 at Massac Memorial Hospital in Metropolis, Illinois, from complications of congestive heart failure. He is survived by his mother, Myrtle Mae Choate of Vienna; brother, Larry (Dianna) Choate of Grantsburg; Karen Sue Choate of Anna; Nancy (Jackie) Wright of St. Croix, Indiana; Mary (John) Davidson of Alto Pass; sister-in-law, Sandy Choate of Vienna; son, Yuri (Khristin) Rentfro of Metropolis; and daughter, Elaina (Kyle) Scerena of Herrin. Grandchildren, Alexis, Natalya, and Kyle Rentfro and Stella Lena Scerena. He is also survived by nephews Donald Choate, Jr., Aaron Choate, Joshua Choate; nieces Janna (Matt) Woodfall, Brianna (Daniel) Moore, Kasey (Derek) Mehling, and Abby (David) Hoch. In addition, he will be fondly remembered by numerous great nephews, nieces, cousins and many friends. He had great love and affection for each of his family and friends, and they all loved him.

Terry was preceded in death by his father, Norman; infant brother, Danny Lee; and older brother, Donald.

Terry was the first of many redheads in our family, and wore that red hair proudly. Although he was short in stature he made up for it with a big personality. He was the family and school class clown. He kept his family and friends entertained with his antics and funny stories. You always knew when he was around. He never met a stranger. He was loving and loyal to his family and friends. It’s been said by many that Terry was everyone’s favorite guy. Terry believed that a friend of a family member, or a friend of a friend was his friend too. He was especially fond of the employees of the restaurants, businesses and city hall in Vienna. He made an effort to get to know each one on a personal level and learn their stories. Thereafter, he became an encourager to them. He often referred to them as his buddies. He made his rounds around town routinely. Giving out warm greetings and hugs with genuine affection. Thus endearing himself to everyone he knew.

Terry grew up on the family farm east of Vienna near Grantsburg. He greatly enjoyed life on the farm and the adventures that his older brothers took him on. There is where he learned the importance of work. Working on the farm and hay fields was his entry into the work world. While in high school he became a regular employee at Daniel’s food store. While in college he worked for Bill’s IGA and several years for the U.S. Forest Service.

He received an Associate Degree from Southeastern Illinois College and attended Southern Illinois University. Following college he returned to grocery store management in Vienna, and later became the manager of the Country Gardens store in Fairfield. He also worked in the regional grocery store wholesale business. In the 1980’s he transitioned to working in corrections, serving at the Vienna Correctional Center as a Correctional Officer until his health issues caused him to retire early. While working at the prison he enjoyed entertaining the men on his unit by telling jokes and performing his best impression of Michael Jackson’s moonwalk. He had a captive audience, and they appreciated his efforts at entertaining them.

Terry had a wide variety of interests and hobbies. One of which was metal detecting. On several occasions he was asked to use his skills in finding lost rings. He was usually successful in recovering those lost treasures. He had a lifelong passion for studying, hunting and collecting Native American artifacts, especially arrowheads. He took great pleasure in sharing his knowledge by talking about and displaying his extensive and impressive collection at various public events in southern Illinois. He especially enjoyed displaying his collection at the encampment at Ft. Massac and other such venues.

Another of his interests was family genealogy. He researched extensively our family history, and shared his discoveries by documenting information regarding deceased members of all branches of our family. Terry was also knowledgeable on Johnson County history. He especially enjoyed being a contributing long time member of the Johnson County Genealogical and Historical Society where he served as an officer and past president. He also was on the boards of the Johnson County Revitalization Committee, Friends of Fort Massac, Kincaid Mounds Support Organization, Christian Motorcycle Association, Trail of Tears Association, Central State’s Archeological Society, and the Illinois State Archeological Society. He was also a regular volunteer at Red Cross blood drives in Vienna.

Terry made a decision at the age of twelve that set the course for his life then and for eternity. He asked Jesus into his life and was saved at Pleasant Valley Church near Grantsburg, and was baptized in a farm pond near Dixon Springs. Over the years he worshipped and served in numerous churches in Fairfield, Paducah and Vienna. He loved working with the youth in those churches. For the past decade he has been a member of the First Baptist Church of Vienna.

The family greatly appreciates Dr Bharat Patel and his assistant Mallory, as well as the nursing staff at Massac Memorial Hospital for the wonderful care Terry received from them over the past several years.

Terry was a blessing to all who knew him. He was loved and will be greatly missed, but our family rejoices in knowing that he is in the presence of our Lord and the family and friends who have gone on before him. We take great comfort in the verse in 2 Corinthians 5: 8 that says to be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.

His greatest wish would be that all his family and friends would accept Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior, and live for him so that one day he can greet each one of us as we enter heaven’s gates.

Funeral services honoring the life of Terry A. Choate will be held Thursday afternoon, September 30, 2021, at 12 Noon at First Baptist Church, 301 North Seventh Street, Vienna, IL 62995. Pastor Matthew Woodfall and Rodney Gholson will officiate. Burial will be in the Vienna Fraternal Cemetery.Visitation will be conducted Thursday morning from 10 AM – 12 Noon at the First Baptist Church.Memorials may be made to the Heather Harper Treat Fund, P.O. Box 695, Vienna, Illinois 62995.

For those unable to personally attend the service, the ceremony will be livestreamed on the Bailey Funeral Home Facebook page and will be archived for later viewing.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.