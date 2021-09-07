Shirley Arlene Price, age 81 years, a resident of Vienna, passed away Monday evening, September 6, 2021, at 9:59 PM at the Hillview Health Care Center in Vienna.

Arlene was born May 3, 1940. She was the daughter of Verna “Vernie” Johnson and Gladys G. (Parkhurst) Johnson.

On September 6, 1991, Arlene was united in marriage to Jerry D. Price in Morganfield, Kentucky. He preceded her in death on June 27, 2021.

Arlene is survived by: 4 children – Joey Lynn Whiteside of Tunnel Hill, Starla S. Sharp of Olmsted, Yvonne Christine (Herb) Hosfeldt of Vienna, and Larry (Kerri) Price of Herrin; 6 grandchildren – Ashley (Ryan) Hannan, Phillip (Laura) Hosfeldt, Cody (his finace’ Sarah Cain) Hosfeldt, Macey Hahn, Collier Hahn, and Charlotte Hahn; 3 great grandsons – Nicholas, Tyler, and Beckett; 2 brothers – Valgene (Dorothy) Johnson of Goreville and Roger (Debbie) Johnson of Buncombe; a sister – Janet (Richard) Alsip of Vienna; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, Arlene was preceded in death by: a granddaughter – Kaylynn Breanna Price (December 29, 1991 – January 29, 2001).

Arlene had been employed for a time by the Good Luck Glove Factory in Vienna. Later, she worked as a clerk at the former Coast-to-Coast Hardware Store in Vienna.

Arlene was a devoted homemaker. She enjoyed raising flowers and attending yard sales. Arlene was a faithful member of New Salem Baptist Church near Creal Springs.

A graveside service honoring the life of Shirley Arlene Price will be conducted Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 11 AM at New Salem Cemetery, 2147 Creal Springs Road, Creal Springs, Illinois 62922.

A time of visitation will be held Saturday morning from 10 AM until 11 AM at the cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the New Salem Cemetery, c/o George Davis, 16126 Ralls Grove Road, Creal Springs, Illinois 62922.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.