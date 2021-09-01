Shawnee Community College announces upcoming Covid-19 protocol forums

The President of Shawnee Community College, Dr. Timothy Taylor, announced today the College would be hosting a series of forums beginning today, September 1st at 2:00 p.m. The forums are aimed at discussing changes to the College’s Covid-19 protocols. The recent Executive Order by Governor J.B. Pritzker requires all Illinois higher education institutions to implement mandatory vaccination and testing by September 5th.

In an email correspondence to students and employees, Taylor said, “Because I value choice and transparency, I believe it is necessary for us to speak, as quickly as possible, so I can provide you with the most current information available on how we plan to implement that directive.”

All sessions will be held in the College’s Education Center (K2229), and sessions will be open to students, employees, and community residents. A link for remote participation utilizing Zoom.

College leaders are encouraging anyone who feels they may be affected in some way by the upcoming changes, including those who may be utilizing college facilities but not currently enrolled in classes, to make an effort to attend in person or through Zoom. For more information, contact 618.634.3200 or visit shawneecc.edu.