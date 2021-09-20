Richard “Rick” Bigham, age 61 years, a resident of rural Vienna, passed away Thursday evening, September 16, 2021, at Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville, Indiana.

Rick was born July 22, 1960 in Chicago, Illinois. He was the son of William R. Bigham and Anna Faye (Wilson) Bigham.

Rick is survived by: his children – Courtney Bigham of Hannibal, Missouri and Zachary (his fiancé, Makenzie Pegram) Bigham of Paducah, Kentucky; his soulmate – Darla Scott of Jackson, Missouri; 3 brothers – Willis Jackson of Cairo, Jeff (Amy) Jackson of Vienna, and William (Pam) Bigham of Thebes. Rick is also survived by Drew (Ryan) Roberts, whom he loved like a daughter, of Stafford, Virginia. Rick was a proud “Big Pop” to Westlyn, Dane and Deaken. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends. Rick loved his canine companions – Reese and Rider.

In addition to his parents, Rick was preceded in death by: a sister-in-law – Linda Jackson.

Rick was a 1978 graduate of Egyptian High School. He earned an associate degree from Shawnee Community College.

Rick was employed for 28 years by the Illinois Department of Corrections. He retired in 2010 from Vienna Correctional Center with the rank of Lieutenant. During his retirement, Rick had served as the security supervisor at Shawnee Community College. He was a former member of the “Tac Team” at Vienna Correctional Center and enjoyed participating in shooting competitions.

Rick was a member of the Masonic fraternity. He and Darla enjoyed biking and being a part of the biker community. Rick attended the Cape County Cowboy Church.

Rick loved cooking, smoking & barbecuing. He is widely known for his BBQ rubs sauces, and bacon.

A memorial service honoring the life of Richard “Rick” Bigham will be conducted Sunday afternoon, September 19, 2021, at 4 PM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Pastor Scott Sparks will officiate.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 1 PM – 4 PM Sunday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary, 359 Cree Lane, Jackson, Missouri 63755 or to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 4400 Clayton, Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri 63110.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.