Mayor Jon Simmons remembered in memorial bench dedication

Jon A. Simmons was a prominent auctioneer, a Vietnam War Veteran, and a friend and mentor to many in Johnson County. Last Saturday, September 18, he was remembered for his greatest contribution to Vienna, his service as mayor from 2009-2021.

A new memorial bench at the Vienna City Park was dedicated to Mayor Jon in a ceremony Saturday afternoon. Current Vienna Mayor Steve Penrod kicked off the proceedings, followed by Jim Jones from the Beggs-Gurley VFW. Jones shared stories of Jon, who was a lifelong friend, including memories of auctions and St. Louis Cardinals Baseball.

Members of the VFW then performed a 21-gun salute and laid a wreath beside the bench. Vienna City Council members Austin Tuey and Richard Owen spoke about Jon, with Mayor Penrod closing the proceedings. The bench was paid for by contributions from the City of Vienna and several local businesses. A small crowd was in attendance, including Jon’s family.