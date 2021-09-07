Lona Johnson Hodge Brooks, age 99 years, a resident of Marion, Illinois, passed away Saturday evening, September 4, 2021, at 8:30 PM at the Carrier Mills Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

A service honoring the life of Lona Hodge Brooks will be conducted Thursday afternoon, September 9, 2021, at 12 Noon at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.

Burial will be in the New Salem Cemetery near Creal Springs.

Visitation will be held Thursday morning, September 9, 2021, from 10:30 AM until 12 Noon at the funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to the New Salem Baptist Church or to the New Salem Cemetery Fund.

Additional obituary information will be shared.