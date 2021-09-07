Tuesday, September 7, 2021

Lona Hodge Brooks

September 7, 2021 Obituaries Leave a comment

Lona Johnson Hodge Brooks, age 99 years, a resident of Marion, Illinois, passed away Saturday evening, September 4, 2021, at 8:30 PM at the Carrier Mills Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
A service honoring the life of Lona Hodge Brooks will be conducted Thursday afternoon, September 9, 2021, at 12 Noon at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.
Burial will be in the New Salem Cemetery near Creal Springs.
Visitation will be held Thursday morning, September 9, 2021, from 10:30 AM until 12 Noon at the funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to the New Salem Baptist Church or to the New Salem Cemetery Fund.
Additional obituary information will be shared.

Check Also

Calvin Barnett

Calvin Barnett, 89, of Karnak (the Hillerman Community in Massac County) passed away at 3:23 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Copyright © 2021 The Vienna Times & Goreville Gazette, H&R Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.