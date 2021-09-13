Linda Sue Ruschak, 68, of Metropolis formerly of Vienna passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Mercy Health Lourdes in Paducah.

Linda was a homemaker and of the Pentecostal Faith. She enjoyed working with flowers, making wreaths, and gardening.

Surviving is her daughter, Leanne (Joseph) Copeland of Utica, KY; two grandchildren, Meagan (Rev. Andrew) Harrison of Owensboro, KY and Max Copeland of Utica, KY.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Ronnie Turner; a sister, Lana Thurmond; and her parents, James Richard Turner and Mary Woodworth Turner.

Private graveside services will be held at Cypress Cemetery in Cypress, IL.

Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.