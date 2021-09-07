Thursday, September 9, 2021

Lendyl Oliver Mosley

September 7, 2021 Obituaries Leave a comment

Lendyl Oliver Mosley passed away on August 27, 2021. Len was born to Marion and Verna Moe Kerr Mosley on August 21, 1943.

Len was preceded in death by: his parents; a sister, Romona Themig; a brother-in-law, J. D. Myers; and a sister-in-law, Sue Mosley.

He is survived by: his wife of 49 years, Betty Mosley; children: Debbie Ryan, Rick Mariner (Liz); several grandchildren and great grandchildren; siblings: Phyllis Myers, Frances Cobb (Allen), Vera Foster (Ed), Wilda Young (Robert), and Bill Mosley (Mary).

Len was remembered fondly in a Du Quoin area newspaper in 1989 for his “smiling personality in a feature dedicated to his work delivering medical equipment. Len’s kindness was highlighted in the article, with customers and coworkers alike remarking on his singular positivity.

