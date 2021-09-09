Junque Jamboree looks to host community partners

The twice-annual Junque Jamboree is fast approaching, with the date set for Saturday, September 18, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This fall, the Junque Jam will feature over 100 vendors from across the region and beyond. A new designated area for food trucks will also make dining at the event more convenient.

The event will also be hosting various fundraisers for community organizations:

• Shawnee Worship Center will be serving biscuits & gravy, chicken & dumplings and sandwiches.

• The Vienna Fire Department Auxiliary will be holding a raffle for a quilt.

• New Simpson Hill Beta Club will be fundraising.

• The New Simpson Hill 8th Grade Class will be raising money for their class trip.

• Vienna Grade School 8th Grade will be selling mums.

Vienna Town Square Mall owner and event organizer Jennifer Jacobsen says there is still room for community organizations at the event. For more information contact her at (618) 638-6495.